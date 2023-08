ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 30-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed Friday morning around Warsaw Street and Hudson Avenue.

Rochester Police responded just after 1 a.m. and found the man stabbed in the upper body. An ambulance took him to Strong Hospital and he is expected to be ok.

RPD says there were many people around the area when officers arrived. However, there was no fight. RPD says there are no suspects in custody yet.