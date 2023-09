ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 31, is recovering after a shooting on Rochester’s northwest side on Friday morning.

Rochester Police responded just after 3 a.m. and found the man with at least one gunshot wound on Merlin Street off Emerson Street. An ambulance took him to the hospital for treatment and he is expected to survive.

No suspects are in custody yet. RPD is asking anyone with information to call 911.