Man, 32, dies in rollover crash in Orleans County

BARRE, N.Y. — A man, 32, died after his car went off the road and overturned multiple times in a field in Orleans County Sunday evening.

New York State Police responded to the crash just after 5:30 p.m. in the Town of Barre. Troopers say the car was traveling on East Barre Road when it left the road off the north shoulder. The only person inside the car, Joshua Watkins of Albion, was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

Troopers say the man was not wearing a seat belt.