Man, 33, found with gunshot wounds inside Byrne Dairy in Geneva

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 33, was found suffering from gunshot wounds inside the Byrne Dairy in Geneva early Friday morning. The man is now hospitalized in stable condition.

Geneva Police responded around 1:40 a.m. after they heard gunfire around Main and Castle streets. When officers arrived, they found the man inside the Byrne Dairy on Castle Street, suffering from with gunshot wounds to the lower extremities.

Officers performed first aid and he was rushed to a Rochester hospital for treatment. Geneva Police say there is no threat to the public and are investigating. They’re asking anyone with information to call police at 315-789-1111.