Man, 33, hospitalized after shooting on Wilkins Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 33, is recovering after a shooting Tuesday night on Wilkins Street off Hudson Avenue. He is expected to survive.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting around 11:20 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation and calls to 911 for shots heard. They soon learned that a man was dropped off at Strong Hospital with a lower-body gunshot wound.

RPD eventually determined that he was shot on Wilkins Street and they’re asking anyone with information to call 911.