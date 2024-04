STARKEY, N.Y. — A man, 34, has died after his SUV collided head-on with a truck in Yates County.

The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Wednesday on State Route 14 in the Town of Starkey. A 22-year-old woman driving the truck was airlifted to strong hospital.

New York State troopers are still working to determine the cause of the crash.