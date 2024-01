ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 36 is recovering after a shooting on Rochester’s southwest side.

Rochester Police responded to the shooting around 6:20 p.m. at Magnolia Street and Manila Street after getting a 911 call. Officers found the man with a lower-body gunshot wound and an ambulance rushed him to Strong Hospital.

He is currently in critical but stable condition. RPD is asking anyone with information about the shooting to call 911.