PENFIELD, N.Y. — A 37-year-old man has died after his car hit a utility pole and the front porch of a Penfield home.

It happened on Atlantic Avenue near Five Mile Line Road around 2:40 a.m. on Sunday. Monroe County sheriff’s deputies say the driver in a Toyota veered off the road while making a turn.

Deputies have identified the man as Venkateshwara Edara of Penfield.