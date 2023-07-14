Man, 38, convicted of illegally possessing gun in Webster

WEBSTER, N.Y. — A 38-year-old man, who police say fired a gun at two people in Webster over a year ago, was found guilty of criminal possession of a weapon.

In June 2022, Webster Police responded to Lake Road after someone fired gunshots. An investigation led officers to Spears who was on parole at the time of the shooting. Officers say Spears was also wearing a GPS ankle monitor at the time.

Police say Spears had no connection to the victims. Spears is facing 16 years to life and will be sentenced on Sept. 25.