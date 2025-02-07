Man, 38, shot on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is recovering after being shot on Cedarwood Terrace near Quincy Street on the city’s northeast side on Thursday night.

Rochester Police responded to Cedarwood Terrace around 10 p.m. and found blood at the scene. Soon after, they learned that a private car took a 38-year-old man to Strong Memorial Hospital to treat a lower-body gunshot wound.

The man is in stable condition. RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.