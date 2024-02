ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 48, was stabbed on Monroe Avenue between Meigs and South Goodman streets in daylight on Thursday.

Rochester Police responded to the stabbing around 10 a.m. Officers say the victim was stabbed in the upper body during a fight with another man. He was taken to Strong Hospital. He was taken to Strong Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

RPD says they’re continuing to investigate and no one is in custody.