Man, 50, stabbed on Newcomb Street on city’s northeast side
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for whoever stabbed a 50-year-old man on Newcomb Street near Clifford Avenue early Tuesday morning.
News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the man being taken away by ambulance. Rochester Police say they found the victim inside a home just after 12:30 a.m.
An ambulance rushed him to the hospital and he is expected to survive. RPD is still trying to determine what led up to the stabbing.