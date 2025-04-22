Man, 50, stabbed on Newcomb Street on city’s northeast side

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester Police are searching for whoever stabbed a 50-year-old man on Newcomb Street near Clifford Avenue early Tuesday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw the man being taken away by ambulance. Rochester Police say they found the victim inside a home just after 12:30 a.m.

An ambulance rushed him to the hospital and he is expected to survive. RPD is still trying to determine what led up to the stabbing.