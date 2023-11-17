Man, 60, struck and killed by car while crossing Driving Park Avenue

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 60, was struck and killed by a car while walking across Driving Park Avenue on Thursday night.

Rochester Police responded to the intersection of Driving Park Ave and Lark Street just after 9:15 p.m. and found the man lying in the road. Officers say the driver of the car remained on the scene and cooperated with officers’ investigation.

An ambulance rushed the man to Strong Hospital where he died. RPD determined that the car was heading west on Driving Park Avenue and hit the man who was crossing the street. RPD says no drugs or alcohol were involved in the crash.