ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man, 63, was shot while sleeping on his couch on Tuesday morning on the city’s northeast side.

The shooting happened on Weaver Street near Bauman Street around 2 a.m. News10NBC’s photojournalist saw several bullet holes in the window and wall of the home.

An ambulance rushed the man to Strong Hospital and he is expected to survive. Police haven’t made any arrests.