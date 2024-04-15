Man, 68, dies after house becomes engulfed in flames in Albion

ABLION, N.Y. — A 68-year-old man died after his house became fully engulfed in flames in Albion on Sunday night.

The fire in Orleans County took nearly half an hour to get under control. The Albion Fire Department says William Christy is the man who died in the fire. He was the only resident.

The fire broke out just before 11:45 p.m. on North Street off North Main Street. Albion firefighters and Albion Police got reports of a person trapped inside the house and worked to find a way inside, but couldn’t because of the size of the fire.

New York State Fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. Multiple fire departments responded in to Albion, including from Barre, Ridgeway, Carlton, Kendall, Medina and Shelby.