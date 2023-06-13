Man, 76, robbed at Churchville cemetery while cleaning headstone

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says a man, 76, was robbed at a Churchville cemetery while cleaning a family headstone on Sunday, May 28. Deputies are still looking for a suspect.

Deputies responded to the robbery at the St. Vincent DePaul Cemetery around 3 p.m. They say the suspect took off with the victim’s car. The suspect held his hand under his shirt, implying he had a gun, when he approached the man and demanded that he hand over his car keys.

When the man refused, the suspect attacked the man, taking his keys and cell phone by force and driving away. The 76-year-old suffered minor scrapes.

Deputies searched the area for the stolen car and are still investigating.