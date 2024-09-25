Man, 80, dies in crash in Wyoming County

WETHERSFIELD, N.Y. — A 80-year-old man has died after a crash in Wyoming County involving a truck and a car.

The crash happened in the Town of Wethersfield on Tuesday afternoon. Wyoming County sheriff’s deputies say Richard Milazzo Jr. of Chautauqua County died at the scene.

Deputies say Milazzo was driving on Wethersfield Road and went to an intersection when his car crashed with a tow truck traveling on Hermitage Road. The truck hit the car’s driver door, causing both vehicles to leave the road.

No charges have been filed. The Gainesville Fire Department, Wyoming County EMS, and Silver Springs Fire Department also responded.