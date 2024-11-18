Man, 80, speaks out after being robbed on South Avenue

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An 80-year-old man says he was brought to the ground, fighting to protect his car from robbers on Monday morning.

Rochester Police are investigating the robbery on South Avenue near Alexander Street. James Wilson told News10NBC that he was coming home and parked outside of EL Tower Apartments around 7:40 a.m. He says that’s when the suspects closed in on him.

“People walking down the sidewalk. I don’t have no reason to suspect them or nothing,” Wilson said. “So she said ‘let me get those’. I said ‘what are you talking about’. She was talking about my keys. I had them wrapped in my hands. They didn’t get the keys off me for three or four minutes. We were fighting. They finally got the keys and they just ran away. I assume they ran and got the car because the car is gone.”

RPD is asking anyone with information that can help to track down the suspects to call 911.