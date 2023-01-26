Man, 89 of Geneva, dies in Ontario County crash

CLIFTON SPRINGS, N.Y. — An 89-year-old man from Geneva was killed in a crash in Ontario County on Wednesday morning.

New York State Police responded to East Main Street in the Village of Clifton Springs around 10:15 a.m. Troopers say Fred Ventura’s car slammed into a tree. They tell us he was unresponsive at the scene.

Ventura was pronounced dead at Clifton Springs Hospital. Investigators are working to determine if Ventura may have had a medical crisis before the crash.