WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. – Wayne County Sheriff’s Office just announced the arrest of 48-year-old Michael A. Robinson of Newark. He is accused of killing 52-year-old Torrey Mathis back in June 2021. Mathis was found dead at the “Houses Motel” on Route 31 in Arcadia, where he lived.

Robinson was indicted by a Grand Jury for second degree murder and robbery. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon. He was arraigned and is due back in court March 16.