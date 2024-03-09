Man accused in 1-year-old daughter’s death appears in court

Man accused in young daughter's death appears in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester father accused in the death of his 1-year-old daughter was in court Friday.

Dillon Brito is charged with manslaughter. His 13-month-old daughter Dianelis Brito died Jan. 30 after eating narcotics at their apartment on Joseph Avenue.

News10NBC spoke with the prosecutor after Friday’s deposition hearing.

“This is not a freak accident, this is a decision — these were decisions made by the defendant over and over again, that resulted then in creating this unjustifiable risk that never needed to happen, and resulted in a child’s death,” Monroe County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Sunderland said.

Brito is being held without bail. The four-time felon is due back in court April 29. Because of his prior convictions, prosecutors say Brito could, if convicted, be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.