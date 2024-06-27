Man accused in crash that killed Spencerport graduate indicted; faces manslaughter, DWI, assault and other charges

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — The man accused of causing the deadly crash that killed 2023 Spencerport graduate Maria Eichas has been indicted by a Monroe County grand jury.

Alexander T. Hackett, 33, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, second-degree manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, second-degree assault, aggravated vehicular assault, aggravated driving while intoxicated, driving while ability impaired by drugs, and others, according to the indictment handed down Tuesday.

The impact of the crash on Burritt Road in Parma sent Eichas’ car into a field, then a tree. A passenger in her SUV was also injured. Investigators say Hackett admitted to drinking at least four beers before driving.