Man accused of attacking Lee Zeldin is expected to plead to misdemeanor

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — David Jakubonis, the man accused of attacking former congressman Lee Zeldin during a campaign event in Perinton last year, is expected to take a plea deal for a misdemeanor on Wednesday.

Authorities say David Jakubonis approached Zeldin with a keychain that had two sharp points, grabbed Zeldin’s arm, and pulled him to the ground.

Zeldin was running for governor at the time. He was not hurt. A judge sent Jakubonis, an army veteran, to an in-patient alcohol treatment center prior to any plea arrangement. The plea hearing is set for 3 p.m. in Federal Court.