Man accused of attacking RGH employee and stealing car is due in court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 34-year-old man is due in court, accused of robbing a woman who was sitting in her car in a parking garage outside Rochester General Hospital.

Monday morning’s court appearance is another step toward either a trial or a plea. Isaiah Weathers is facing six charges right including robbery, obstruction of breath, and reckless endangerment.

He’s accused of beating and choking a hospital employee and stealing her car the morning of Oct. 28. Rochester Police say the woman was sitting in her Kia when Weathers got in, threatening to hurt her if she didn’t leave.

Police say the woman fought back but ultimately, she gave up the keys and Weathers drove off, leading police on a chase. Ten days before the robbery happened, Weathers went on parole. He’d been serving 11 years for robbery and carjacking-related offenses. Weathers has been behind bars up until this point.

“Hopefully, the court works its way through the process and, obviously, 10 or 11 years in custody didn’t stop this guy from his violent way. So, hopefully, the process works out in a way that we can somehow prevent him from creating more victims out in our society,” RPD Capt. Greg Bello said.

Bello says violent robberies, especially violent carjackings, aren’t too common in Rochester. If you do find yourself in a robbery, police say always give up the car, or the wallet, or whatever else they want. It’s not worth your life.