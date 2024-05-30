Man accused of breaking into ex-girlfriend’s home and choking her in Albion

ALBION, N.Y. — A man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house, beating her, and choking her in Albion.

Christopher Enedy, 48, is charged with burglary, criminal contempt, and harassment. Enedy had an order of protection issued against him after a similar incident in 2023.

Albion Police say the assault happened at a home on East State Street in the village on Wednesday just before 5 a.m. Enedy is accused of kicking the victim’s bedroom door down, hitting her in the face and chest, and choking her until she could not breathe.

He is currently in the Orleans County Jail, waiting to be arraigned.