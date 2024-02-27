Man accused of breaking into home and stealing women’s underwear in Nunda

NUNDA, N.Y. — A Livingston County man is accused of breaking into a home and stealing women’s underwear.

Livingston County sheriff’s deputies say 34-year-old Charles Provorse Jr. broke into a home in the Village of Nunda on Feb. 2 and stole underwear belonging to two women. About two weeks later, Provorse was arrested.

Provorse is charged with burglary as a sexually motivated felony, tampering with physical evidence, and making a punishable false written statement. He was taken to the Livingston County Jail, was arraigned, and is being held on $25,000 cash bail.