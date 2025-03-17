Man accused of breaking into hotel room in Geneva and trying to rape victim

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

GENEVA, N.Y. — A man, 39, is accused of breaking into a hotel room in Geneva on Sunday night and trying to rape a victim.

Ontario County sheriff’s deputies say it happened at a hotel on State Route 5 and 20 around 9:20 p.m. Therian Atkins is charged with first-degree attempted rape and burglary.

Deputies responded after getting a 911 call and arrested Atkins. He was taken to the Ontario County Jail and will be arraigned on Monday morning. Police say this was not a random incident and Atkins had recently met the victim.