Man accused of child sex abuse in Livingston County

MOUNT MORRIS – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Cattaraugus County resident Ryan C. Canuti, 42, of Olean, on felony sex abuse charges.

In June 2023, the sheriff’s office was contacted by a Livingston County resident, about a possible sex offense that was committed against a child in the Village of Mount Morris. After investigation, it is alleged that Canuti sexually abused a child less than 11 years old.

On October 26th 2023, LCSO arrested and charged Canuti with two counts of felony sexual abuse. On October 27th, Canuti was arraigned in Livingston County Court and was taken into custody in lieu of $50,000 cash or $250,000 partially secured bond.