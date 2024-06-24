Man charged with deadly shooting in Steuben County

WOODHULL, N.Y. — A man is charged with murder after Steuben County sheriff’s deputies say he shot a 57-year-old to death on County Route 101 on Saturday.

Bradly Maddalena, 24, was arraigned and taken to Steuben County Jail without Bail. He is accused of killing Wayne Mosher in the Town of Woodhull.

According to investigators, someone called 911 around 8:45 on Saturday morning to say that he got into a fight with another man and shot him to death. Investigators executed several search warrants and conducted more than a dozen interviews determine what led up to the shooting. That led to the arrest of Maddalena on second-degree murder.