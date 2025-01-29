Man accused of drunk driving after crashing into plow truck in Arcadia

ARCADIA, N.Y. — A man is accused of driving drunk and crashing head-on into a state Department of Transportation plow truck in Wayne County on Tuesday evening.

David Brandt, 70 is charged with driving while intoxicated and multiple traffic violations. Wayne County sheriff’s deputies say he crashed into the plow truck on State Route 31 in Arcadia after he went into oncoming traffic.

Brandt was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and the plow driver wasn’t injured. Brandt will answer to the charges in Arcadia Town Court.