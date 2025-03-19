Man accused of DWI after crashing into parked cars in South Wedge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An SUV crashed into two parked cars before flipping on its side on Wednesday morning in the South Wedge neighborhood. Rochester Police say the driver was intoxicated.

The crashes happened on Gregory Street near South Avenue around 12:20 a.m. The SUV driver, 28, was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be minor injuries.

The driver was arrested, accused of several traffic violations along with felony DWI. The driver was the only person in the SUV.