Man accused of exposing himself to child in Canandaigua

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — A man faces charges after allegedly exposing himself in front of a 7-year-old child last week in a grocery store in Canandaigua.

Paul W. Goodrell, 54, was charged Dec. 9 with first-degree public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child, the Canandaigua Police Department announced Dec. 14. According to police, Goodrell exposed himself in front of the child Dec. 8 and tried to lure the child away from their guardians. Police investigated and identified him at the same store the next day, taking him into custody.

Police say Goodrell intentionally damaged his parole-issued ankle monitoring bracelet while being transported to the police station, and say this was captured by the police department’s surveillance system. Additional charges are pending.

Goodrell is on the sex offender registry, having been arrested by Auburn police in connection with crime against 17-, 16- and 13-year-old girls.

Police say the surveillance from the grocery store obtained in the investigation indicates there were additional victims. Anyone with information regarding additional victims is encouraged to contact Officer Jeremiah Welch at jwelch@canandaiguanewyork.gov.