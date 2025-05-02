Man accused of firing at RPD officers scheduled to be arraigned on Friday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The man accused of firing at Rochester Police officers on Norton Street is due in court on Friday for an arraignment.

Randloff Scott, 60, is charged with five counts of attempted murder of a police officer. He’s accused of firing a shotgun through the door of a multi-family home on Wednesday, April 16, while police were investigating a potential shooting at the home.

An officer returned one round of fire before Scott came out of the home and was arrested. No one was hit. Scott has a criminal history, serving time for attempted murder back in 1984.

Scott is also charged with criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of stolen property. He is due to appear in Rochester City Court.