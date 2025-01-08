Man accused of firing shots into car in Greece

GREECE, N.Y. — A man is facing charges after Greece Police say he fired shots into a car back in November.

Ismael Matos, 23, of Rochester is charged with criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, and criminal mischief. Officers say he fired the shots on Andover Street off Bonesteel Street on Nov. 23 and was targeting someone.

During an investigation, officers obtained video of a suspect firing shots. Investigators worked to identify the suspect and arrested Matos on Tuesday. He was arraigned and was taken to the Monroe County Jail on $2,500 bail.