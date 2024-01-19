Man accused of firing shots outside club on Anderson Avenue after fight

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is charged with firing gunshots outside a club on Anderson Avenue after a fight with patrons and security guards. Caprice Clark, 31, is facing criminal possession of a weapon and prohibited used of a weapon charges.

RPD responded to Barrel of Dolls on Nov. 19 after getting reports of shots fired. They learned that a fight broke out after security escorted a group of unruly patrons out. According to officers, after the fight, Clark got into a car in the parking lot and fired multiple shots while driving away. No one was hit.

An investigation led officers to Clark and he was arrested on Thursday by U.S. Marshals outside an apartment on North Shore Circle. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court.

Clark was prohibited from possessing a weapon because of a 2009 attempted robbery conviction.