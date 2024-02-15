Man accused of hitting a pedestrian in Geneseo while driving intoxicated

GENESEO, N.Y. — A Rochester man is facing charges after New York State Police say he was driving while intoxicated when he hit a man who was walking in the Village of Geneseo.

The crash happened on Friday night just before 11:30 p.m. on Haley Avenue. An ambulance took the 62-year-old man who was hit to Strong Hospital with severe neck injuries.

Troopers identified the driver as Thomasdiego Kessler, 31, and say he was speeding before he struck the pedestrian, then a utility pole. He is charged with assault, vehicular assault, driving while intoxicated, and traffic infractions.