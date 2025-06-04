Man accused of hitting woman with baseball bat and robbing her in Highland Park

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat and robbing her in Highland Park on Wednesday morning.

Rochester Police responded to Reservoir Avenue around 6 a.m. and learned that a couple had gotten into an argument. Officers say the man hit the woman and her car with the bat before stealing her purse and running away.

Officers arrested the man on Rockingham Street and say he had cocaine with him. Jerome Edmonds, 32, is charged with robbery, assault, grand larceny, criminal mischief, and criminal possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Monroe County Jail.

Ambulance crews at the scene treated the victim and she is recovering.