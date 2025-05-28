Man accused of injuring 12-year-old in hit-and-run appears in court for separate case
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy with his car plead guilty to possession of a stolen weapon Wednesday in relation to a separate case.
Rochester Police say Terry Britt was arrested in September of 2024 after deputies found him passed out in a car on 390 with a stolen gun.
Britt is the same man accused of leaving the scene on Avenue D in April after police say he hit 12-year-old Elijah Harris while he was riding a scooter, which left him with serious injuries.
In Monroe County Court Wednesday, Britt was sentenced to a maximum of four years in prison, along with two and a half years of probation in relation to the stolen gun case.
