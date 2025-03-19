Man accused of killing his son and Rochester woman in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A man is accused of shooting and killing his 11-year-old son and his girlfriend, a Rochester woman, in Syracuse.

Syracuse Police arrested David Huff, 43, on Tuesday morning and charged him with first-degree murder. The deadly double shooting happened on Monday night on Roney Road, a side street off State Route 11.

The Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office identified one victim as 32-year-old Yeraldith Tschudy of Rochester. The North Syracuse School District identified the other victim as 11-year-old Jeremiah Huff. He was a sixth grader in the district, according to our Syracuse area NBC affiliate.

CNY Central reports that police searched throughout the night for Huff after the shooting, spanning from his home on Roney Road to another home in North Syracuse. He was arrested around 9:30 a.m. in the Town of Onondaga after police got a tip from a community member.

In addition to one count of first-degree murder, Huff is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and weapons charges. Syracuse Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call them at (315) 442-5222.

The school district described Huff as someone who was loved by his teachers and fellow students.