Man accused of killing Irondequoit family of four due in court

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — A man charged with killing a family of four in Irondequoit is due in court on Monday for a motion hearing, part of standard pre-trial affairs.

Julio Pimentel Soriano has pleaded not guilty to the murder of the family. Police say he and his brother, Louis Francisco Soriano, killed the family in their home on Knapp Avenue on Aug. 31. Police have been investigating ever since finding their bodies in the basement of the home when responding to a fire.

Julio Pimentel Soriano was arrested a week after the murders. Police say he’s the cousin of the father who was murdered. Louis Francisco Soriano hasn’t been caught yet and police believe the 31-year-old, originally from the Dominican Republic, fled to Puerto Rico.

The brothers are accused of killing 4-year-old Evangeline Ubaldo-Moreno and 2-year-old Sebastian Ubaldo-Moreno, along with the children’s parents, 30-year-old Fraime Ubaldo and 26-year-old Marangely Moreno-Santiago.

There’s no timeline for a trial yet, but it could become clearer after Monday’s court appearance. Until then, Julio Pimentel Soriano will stay behind bars.

The U.S. Marshals Service of Puerto Rico is asking anyone with information that can help to find Louis Francisco Soriano to call their office at (787)-766-6297. You can also submit a tip online.

Julio Pimentel Soriano (left) and Louis Pimentel Soriano (right)

RELATED: