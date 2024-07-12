Man accused of pointing ghost gun at RPD officer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of pointing a gun at and threatening to shoot at Rochester Police officer outside a home on Britton Road on Thursday night.

RPD says he eventually dropped the gun and was arrested. Bryan Shroyer, 38, is now facing multiple charges including menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon.

Officers responded to the home around 11:30 p.m. for reports of family trouble. According to RPD, Shroyer was yelling and pointed a gun at an officer who came to the porch.

RPD says he had a “ghost gun’, a self-assembled firearm without a serial number which are illegal in New York State, loaded with nine rounds. RPD says they found a second loaded ghost gun while searching, along with additional parts to assemble guns and ammunition.

Shroyer was taken to the Monroe County Jail. He’s also charged with endangering the welfare of a child because two children were at the scene.