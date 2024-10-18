Man accused of raping two teens in Steuben County

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. — A man is charged with first-degree rape, accused of sexually assaulting a 15 year old and 19 year old in Steuben County.

New York State Troopers arrested 34-year-old Roger Cobin of Angelica after a months-long investigation. Troopers say he sexually assaulted the victims over the course of a year. He’s also charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Cobin was arraigned and taken to Steuben County Jail on $60,000 cash bail. Orders of protection were issued to both victims.