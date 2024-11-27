Man accused of robbing M&T Bank in downtown Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is accused of robbing the M&T Bank in downtown Rochester.

Rochester Police say it happened around 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the First Federal Plaza on East Main Street. RPD says the teller put a tracker in the bag that the suspect took before fleeing. Officers say the tracker led them to a car on Otis Street and they took three men into custody.

One of those, a 51-year-old man, was charged with robbery. The two others, 37 and 55, are facing weapons charges. RPD is still investigating and is asking anyone with information to call 911.