Man accused of setting fire to his girlfriend’s apartment in Wayne County

NEWARK, N.Y. — A man is accused of setting fire to his girlfriend’s apartment in Wayne County while people were upstairs early Monday morning.

Edwin Williams, 44 of Newark, is charged with arson. Deputies say he set fire to the downstairs of the apartment on Prospect Street in the Village of Newark. The Newark Fire Department put out the fire and no one was injured.

Williams was taken to the Wayne County Jail and will be arraigned.