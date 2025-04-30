Man accused of shooting person inside home in Geneva

GENEVA, N.Y. — Geneva Police have made an arrest after a shooting at a home on Exchange Street.

Jonathan Thomas Bey, 19, is charged with assault and criminal possession of a weapon. The victim remains in guarded condition at Strong Memorial Hospital and underwent surgery.

Police have been investigating the shooting ever since the victim showed up at the Geneva General Hospital Emergency Department on Tuesday around midnight.

That night, around 9:30 p.m., Geneva Police, SWAT teams, and state troopers searched the home on Exchange Street. Officers arrested Bey and say they’re looking for another suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Bey was arraigned at the Ontario County Jail. Police say this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.