Man accused of stealing nearly $10K from Honeoye Falls-Lima parent-teacher association

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. — A man is accused of stealing nearly $10,000 from a parent-teacher association to benefit the Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District, while he was serving as the nonprofit’s president.

According to a felony complaint, Theodore Louis Trybus, 59, intentionally stole nearly $10,000 between August of 2023 and January 2024 while serving as the president. Monroe County Sheriff’s Office investigators say he wrote checks to himself from the nonprofit’s checking account multiple times, including one for over $4,600.

Investigators also say Trybus stole the proceeds from a fall 2023 Scholastic Book sale, using the money for personal gains instead of depositing the $2,000 raised into the nonprofit’s account. The complaint also says Trybus took $761 from the nonprofit’s account for petty cash but never re-deposited the leftover funds.

The felony complaint says other members of the parent-teacher association got suspicious after an audit found missing funds. Trybus is charged with third-degree grand larceny. He served as the nonprofit’s president from through February 2024.