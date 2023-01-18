Man accused of threatening County Executive Bello in city and federal court

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The man accused of threatening Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is now charged with federal gun crimes. Raymond Girard Jr. was also in Rochester City Court this morning. The complaint charges Girard with making a terroristic threat against Bello and other county employees.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and state police arrested Girard at his home behind Franklin High School over the weekend. The sheriff’s office says Girard threatened to use a gun against Bello and called the county office building 75 times.

When police went into his home with a warrant they say they found two rifles and a dagger under his bed. Because of a previous gun conviction, Girard is not allowed to have guns. The complaint says Girard was angry about the amount of money he gets from social services.

“So the allegations at this point, is that there were a number of threats that were made towards the County Office Building. Also some threats that were made specifically towards our county executive, Adam Bello,” said Bianca D’Angelo, Assistant District Attorney. “We do take this as seriously as the charge dictates.”

In city court, Girard talked to the judge about how he feels the county executive orchestrated a conspiracy against him.

His federal case on Wednesday was delayed for 30 days. The gun charges he’s facing there bring 15 years in prison.

Girard is back in city court Monday to get an attorney.