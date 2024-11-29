Man accused of threatening Dollar Store employee with knife in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — A man is accused of threatening an employee with a knife while trying to steal from a Dollar Store.

Gates Police say Travis Hightower tried to shoplift from the Dollar Store on Spencerport Road on Thanksgiving around 10 a.m.

Police say that, when an employee confronted him, Hightower tried to stab the employee before running off. Hightower, a prior felon, is charged with robbery and menacing. He’s being held in Monroe County Jail.