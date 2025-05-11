Man accused of threatening St. John Fisher staff member due in court for arraignment

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man facing charges after being accused of threatening a staff member at St. John Fisher University is due in court Monday for arraignment.

Shalom Mathews, who was 19 at the time and a freshman at St. John Fisher, is accused of threatening a staff member with a knife with the intention to restrain her and subject her to sexual contact.

Mathews is facing charges of attempted stalking, attempted kidnapping and attempted sexual abuse. He is due in Monroe County Court at 10 a.m. Monday morning.

