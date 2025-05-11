Man accused of threatening St. John Fisher staff member pleads guilty

News10NBC presents the latest information on the events of the morning, breaking News and current weather conditions, as well as, the 10-Day forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man accused of threatening a staff member at St. John Fisher University in 2024 pleaded guilty Monday in court.

Back in February 2024, Shalom Mathews, who was 19 at the time and a freshman at St. John Fisher, pulled a knife on a staff member inside the Wegmans School of Pharmacy. This led to the school being put on lockdown.

Investigators say his intentions were to tie her up and “sexually abuse her.”

Mathews started interim probation Monday and will be sentenced on attempted assault and stalking charges. His next court date is Nov. 24, 2025.

